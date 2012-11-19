FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rpt says recovery rtgs stable for Canadian forest, building product cos
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rpt says recovery rtgs stable for Canadian forest, building product cos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 19 - The recovery prospects for most Canadian speculative-grade forest and building products issuers are likely to hold steady in 2013 despite economic uncertainty and heightened default risk for some, said a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

“Most secured and unsecured notes outstanding mature beyond 2014, which reduces issuers’ reliance on speculative-grade debt markets that can close quickly,” said Standard & Poor’s recovery analyst Jarrett Bilous.

“Recent debt restructurings and the absence of material debt-financed acquisitions have promoted more stable debt structures and recovery ratings. Nevertheless, recovery can be highly susceptible to changes in a company’s capital structure,” Mr. Bilous added.

Furthermore, should credit markets or macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, Standard & Poor’s thinks this could adversely affect these companies and potentially cause one or more issuers to default.

The commentary, entitled “Recovery Prospects Stabilize For Canada’s Speculative-Grade Forest And Building Products Companies,” discusses the recovery prospects of 10 Canada-based issuers that Standard & Poor’s publicly rates.

