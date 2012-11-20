FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:European investors optimistic on Euro crisis resolution
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 20, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:European investors optimistic on Euro crisis resolution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - European investors are cautiously optimistic about a resolution of the eurozone crisis, believing that recent policy announcements represent major positive steps although significant risks remain, according to Fitch Ratings’ quarterly investor survey.

A solid majority of 86% said policy announcements such as the European Central Bank’s Outright Monetary Transactions commitment to buy sovereign bonds of countries under a policy-conditional programme with the European Stability Mechanism or European Financial Stability Facility, and plans for a banking union, are major positive steps towards resolving the crisis. But 81% of respondents acknowledge that significant economic, financial and political risks remain.

Fitch agrees these are positive steps that reduce the risk of a self-fulfilling liquidity crisis - or even a solvency crisis - derailing vulnerable sovereigns. However, there was limited progress towards banking union at the October EU Summit. Lack of momentum could damage the credibility of policy makers’ efforts to solve the eurozone crisis and increase the eurozone’s vulnerability to market pressure.

To boost their credibility, policy-makers must deliver on their self-professed goal of a “specific and time-bound roadmap” for a “genuine” Economic and Monetary Union at the December Summit. This must answer outstanding questions and address the apparent disputes between some euro area member states.

The remaining 14% of European investors polled were more pessimistic, saying that the policy announcements will have little impact. They expect market pressure will soon mount again on Spain and Italy.

The Q412 survey was conducted between 2 October and 6 November and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD7.4 trillion of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full survey results in mid-November.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.