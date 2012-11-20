TEXT-S&P affirms all ratings in Green Park CDO B.V.

Nov 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of Green Park CDO by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- Green Park CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all rated classes of notes in Green Park CDO B.V. (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance using data from the latest available trustee report in addition to our credit and cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our relevant criteria.

Following our analysis, we have observed that the proportion of assets rated in the ‘CCC’ category (i.e., rated ‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-') has decreased to 2.10% of the remaining pool, from 6.08% at the last review (see “Ratings Raised On Green Park CDO’s Class A, B, C, D, And E Notes Due To Increased Credit Enhancement”, published on Oct. 20, 2011). Over the same period, the percentage of defaulted assets has increased to 2.40% from 0.00%. The credit enhancement has slightly decreased for all rated classes of notes. The transaction now has a shorter weighted-average life of 4.33 years and a higher weighted-average spread of 4.025%.

We subjected the transaction’s capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default patterns, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios. The transaction has material exposure to assets in Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3), Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2). We have therefore applied additional stresses on assets in those countries (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions”, published on June 14, 2011) in our ‘AAA’ scenario. Following this analysis, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A notes at ‘AA+ (sf)', on the class B notes at ‘AA (sf)', and on the class C notes at ‘A (sf)'.

Our ratings on the class D and E notes are constrained by the application of the largest obligor test, a supplemental test that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009). This test addresses event and model risk that might be present in the transaction. Although the break-even default rates generated by our cash flow model indicated higher ratings, the largest obligor test effectively capped the ratings on the class D notes at ‘BB+ (sf)', and on the class E notes at ‘B+ (sf)'. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class D and E notes at those levels.

The Bank of New York Mellon (AA-/Negative/A-1+) acts as an account bank and custodian. In our view, the counterparty is appropriately rated to support the ratings on these notes (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

Green Park CDO entered into a number of derivative agreements to mitigate currency risks in the transaction. We consider that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully comply with our 2012 criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis for scenarios above ‘AA-', we have applied additional foreign exchange stresses.

Green Park CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RATINGS LIST

Green Park CDO B.V.

EUR462.6 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

Class Name To

A AA+ (sf)

B AA (sf)

C A (sf)

D BB+ (sf)

E B+ (sf)