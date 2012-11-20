FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Stadshypotek AB
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Stadshypotek AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Stadshypotek AB ---------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

Mult. CUSIP6: 85235R

Mult. CUSIP6: 85235S

Mult. CUSIP6: 85235V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Nov-2004 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

11-Jun-1997 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 10/31/1996: sr

unsecd AA- 11-Nov-2004

SEK25 bil med-term note Prog 08/29/2000: sr

unsecd AA- 11-Nov-2004

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 10/31/1996: S-T

debt A-1+ 11-Nov-2004

NONE CP prog auth amt SEK90 bil A-1+ 11-Nov-2004

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR4 bil A-1+ 11-Nov-2004


