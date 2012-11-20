TEXT-S&P ratings - SEB AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SEB AG ------------------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

12-Feb-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================