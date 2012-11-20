TEXT-S&P ratings - Pohjola Non-Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Pohjola Non-Life Insurance Co. Ltd. -------------------- 20-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Finland

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--

19-Oct-2005 A+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA-/Negative 08-Dec-2011