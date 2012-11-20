TEXT-S&P ratings - Bank of Aland PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Bank of Aland PLC -------------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-3 Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Aug-2012 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR Unlimited Sr Secd covered bond med-term

note prog 11/21/2007: sr secd AA 02-Oct-2012

EUR100 mil fltg rate kiinteis joukko ser B

due 09/14/2014 AA 18-Sep-2012

EUR100 mil 1.125% kiinteis joukko ser A due

09/14/2015 AA 18-Sep-2012

EUR100 mil fltg rate kiinteis joukko ser C

due 09/14/2016 AA 18-Sep-2012