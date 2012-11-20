FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Annington Homes Ltd.
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Annington Homes Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Annington Homes Ltd. ----------------------------------- 20-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Nov-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

