TEXT-Fitch affirms Leeds Building Society's covered bonds at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building Society’s (LBS, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’) GBP836m mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’, Outlook Stable.

Under Fitch’s covered bond rating criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 applies to this programme. When combined with the issuer’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of A-, it allows for a maximum achievable rating on the programme of ‘AAA’. LBS’s D-Cap has not changed since it was last reviewed in September 2012 (see “Fitch Puts YBS Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns UK Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps” dated 13 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one-notch or more to ‘BBB+'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category to 3 (moderate high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven AP of 79.6%. The Outlook on the covered bonds’ rating is Stable, which is mainly due to the Stable Outlook on LBS’s IDR.

The agency takes into account the highest observed AP of the last 12 months (56.7%) in its analysis, as the issuer’s Short-term IDR is above ‘F3’. The breakeven AP of 79.6% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a ‘AAA’ rating considering recoveries given default.

The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk and the systemic alternative management risk, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation is assessed as very low and both the cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives were assessed at low risk from a discontinuity point of view.

The moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the agency’s view of the liquidity mitigants in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month extendible maturity on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management’s assessment reflects the significant role to be performed post issuer default by the administrator of the limited liability partnership, which would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. This risk is somewhat mitigated by Fitch’s positive view on the active oversight of this programme by the FSA under the UK regulated covered bonds framework.

The Fitch ‘AAA’ breakeven AP level of 79.6% supports a ‘AA’ rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a ‘AAA’ scenario. It is higher than the previous supporting AP of 66.3%. The ‘AAA’ breakeven AP has improved due to (i) the application of updated refinancing spread assumptions lower than those previously applied (see “Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum” dated 14 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com); (ii) an amended increased margin on the asset swap that LBS will be updating by early December 2012; and (iii) a higher negative carry factor used in the asset coverage test (ACT). These elements more than compensated for both the higher proportion of interest-only loans in the pool and the relatively poorer performance data provided by the issuer on the total mortgage book when compared with other UK prime lenders, which are having a negative impact on the AP.

The negative carry factor is used in the ACT to calculate an additional amount of collateral to compensate for the risk of the LLP having to hold funds yielding less than the interest on the covered bonds. A higher WA margin on the covered bonds swaps since last year corresponds to an increase in the negative carry factor in the ACT.

Interest rate mismatches are hedged. The cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with LBS to transform the interest collections from the cover assets into one-month GBP LIBOR plus a spread. The bonds yield both fixed and floating rates and are swapped into LIBOR plus a spread with either LBS or HSBC Bank plc (‘AA’/Negative/‘F1+'). Maturity mismatches were significant, with the weighted-average life of the assets at 13.4 years and of the liabilities at 5.3 years.

At end-September 2012, the cover pool consisted of GBP1.53bn of residential mortgages. The pool consisted of 17,610 loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 52.6% on interest-only (including part and part) repayments and 13.8% buy-to-let loans. The mortgage portfolio had a WA original loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 67.7% and a WA current indexed LTV of 69.5%. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified over the UK, with the highest concentrations mainly in Yorkshire and Humberside (19.2%), south east (12.9%), Greater London (10.7%) and the north west (9.9%). In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool’s cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure at 29.6% and a WA recovery rate of 54.8%.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.