TEXT-Fitch affirms Euroclear Bank at 'AA+';outlook stable

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Euroclear Bank’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘AA+’ and its Viability Rating (VR) at ‘aa+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The affirmation of Euroclear Bank’s VR and IDRs reflects the bank’s major role in the international securities settlement industry and continued strong standalone strengths. Euroclear Bank is a leading post-trade securities services provider and a core part of the Euroclear System. The bank’s low risk profile, stringent risk control framework, sound capitalisation and carefully managed liquidity are key rating drivers.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs

Euroclear Bank’s IDRs are driven by the bank’s very strong intrinsic creditworthiness. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that Euroclear Bank’s risk profile will not deteriorate. Risk management is strong, and systems have proven to be robust. Management has taken active steps to safeguard the bank’s risk profile by tightening counterparty risk policies and the use of collateral, as the current market turmoil has affected the creditworthiness of the bank’s counterparties.

Euroclear Bank is primarily exposed to operational risk, reflecting high volume flows and its reliance on IT systems. However, operational risk is well controlled and, to date, losses have been low. The bank’s VR and IDRs are sensitive to any higher-than-expected operational risk event. To mitigate this, credit risk is maintained at very low levels, liquidity risk is tightly managed, and capitalisation is maintained at high levels; Fitch expects this to continue.

A sustained reduction in transaction volumes could put downward pressure on the ratings. However, although Fitch expects limited volume growth in the foreseeable future, given the weak global economic environment, the risk of lower volumes is mitigated by the widening of the bank’s services offering, in particular in the collateral management and fund businesses, as well as by the cost control measures undertaken.

Downside risk to the bank’s IDRs and VR could also arise from a material change in risk appetite or risk profile, which is unlikely in Fitch’s view. The ratings are also sensitive to new regulations that might potentially endanger its business model but Fitch does not view this as pressing.

Due to Euroclear Bank’s high ratings, upward movement is unlikely.

Euroclear Bank’s Long-term IDR is above the Long-term IDR assigned by Fitch to the Belgian sovereign (‘AA’/Negative) and there is little direct Belgian risk on either side of the bank’s balance sheet. In Fitch’s opinion, this also means the bank is much less exposed to (albeit not entirely immune from) indirect sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks compared to Belgian commercial banks. A downgrading of Belgium’s ratings would not therefore automatically trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank’s IDRs or VR, but could do so in a more extreme scenario were it to increase the risk of the bank’s franchise coming under pressure.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Fitch believes there is an extremely high probability of external support for Euroclear Bank, both from market participants and ultimately from the Belgian authorities if required. This reflects its major role in international settlements and the requisite to maintain orderly markets as a post-trade market infrastructure.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Belgian state to provide timely support to the bank, if required.

HYBRID SECURITIES

The hybrid Tier 1 securities issued by Euroclear Finance 2, guaranteed by Euroclear Bank, are notched off Euroclear Bank’s VR. Therefore, the rating has been affirmed and is sensitive to any change in Euroclear Bank’s VR.

In accordance with Fitch’s criteria ‘Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities’, Euroclear Bank’s hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below its VR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared to average recoveries (two notches from the VR) as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional two notches).

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘AA+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1+’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘aa+’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A-’

Hybrid Tier 1 securities (XS0219847364): affirmed at ‘A’