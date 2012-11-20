FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Kazakh Samruk-Energy BB+/B/kzAA-;outlook stable
November 20, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Kazakh Samruk-Energy BB+/B/kzAA-;outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 -

Overview

-- We think Kazakhstan-based Samruk-Energy JSC enjoys a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress.

-- In our view, Samruk-Energy has a “fair” business risk profile and an “aggressive” financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit rating, ‘B’ short-term corporate credit rating, and ‘kzAA-’ national scale rating to Samruk-Energy.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting that on its 100% owner, Kazakhstan, as well as our view of the “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress.

Rating Action

On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB+’ long-term corporate credit rating, ‘B’ short-term corporate credit rating, and ‘kzAA-’ national scale rating to Kazakhstan state-owned vertically integrated electricity utility Samruk-Energy JSC. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Samruk-Energy, which is fully owned by the government of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale ‘kzAAA’) through its investment vehicle Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale ‘kzAAA’), reflect our assessment that there is a “high” likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress (in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities). They also reflect the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘b+', which is based on our view of its “fair” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile.

