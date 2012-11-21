TEXT-S&P ratings - Dzerzhinsk (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Ratings -- Dzerzhinsk (City of) ----------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--

28-Nov-2011 B/-- B/--

31-Dec-2008 B-/-- B-/--

