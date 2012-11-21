FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects, lifts 2 Helaba grandfathered debt rtgs to 'AA-'
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects, lifts 2 Helaba grandfathered debt rtgs to 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today corrected an error relating to its ratings on two issue ratings on grandfathered debt issued by Germany-based Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba):

-- EUR100 million medium term note; series H159, due Dec. 14, 2015

-- EUR100 million medium term note; Series H158, due Dec. 17, 2015

Due to an administrative error, we erroneously rated these two issues as senior unsecured debt, rather than grandfathered debt. We have now corrected this error.

RATINGS CORRECTED

To From

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

EUR100 million medium-term note;

series H159, due Dec. 14, 2015 AA- A

EUR100 million medium-term note;

series H158, due Dec. 17, 2015 AA- A

