TEXT-S&P summary: Afren PLC
November 21, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Afren PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 -

Summary analysis -- Afren PLC ------------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 00830F

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Dec-2011 B/-- B/--

26-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company Afren PLC (Afren) mainly reflects the company’s business risk profile, which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses as “vulnerable.” We qualify its financial risk profile as “aggressive.”

Afren’s business risk assessment is constrained by our opinion of the high country risk associated with operating in the Federal Republic of Nigeria (BB-/Stable/B), Afren’s production concentration in a few oil fields, a modest proven-reserves base in production, and its somewhat small-sized production. Nigerian country risks include security threats and attacks, as well as a complex political environment. Oil industry-related risks include volatile oil prices, a declining asset base as resources are exploited, and heavy capital intensity. While the above-mentioned risks are prevailing constraints for the rating, we also recognize some supporting factors. These include the predominantly offshore nature of Afren’s fields, which to us implies much lower security risks than onshore activities, together with the part-ownership of Afren’s fields by local partners and the company’s favorable operational record.

