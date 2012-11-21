TEXT-S&P upgrades OTKRITIE Bank to 'B/B/ruA-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Overview

-- Russia-based OTKRITIE Bank has completed operational integration with the banks it recently acquired, which has increased its franchise, client base, and network.

-- We believe the bank’s business position is stronger now than before, while control systems over the network of newly merged banks, as well as risk management and corporate governance practices, are being streamlined and improved.

-- We are raising our long- and short- term ratings on OTKRITIE Bank to ‘B/B’ from ‘B-/C’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation of a continuous improvement of the bank’s risk position within the next 12-18 months, backed by adequate risk management of the more diversified business. We do not expect the bank’s liquidity position and capital standing to deteriorate materially within the next 12-18 months.

Rating Action

On Nov. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Russia-based OTKRITIE Bank to ‘B’ from ‘B-’ and the short-term counterparty credit rating to ‘B’ from ‘C’. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised the Russia national scale rating to ‘ruA-’ from ‘ruBBB+'.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our opinion that OTKRITIE Bank has managed to complete its operational integration with banks it recently acquired, and should benefit from the increased franchise, client diversity, and network. We believe that risks related to the merger are mostly over. At the same time, we expect that the bank will further streamline and improve its control systems and risk management over the network of newly merged banks. For these reasons, we consider that OTKRITIE Bank’s business diversity and client access is improving. We are therefore revising our assessment of OTKRITIE Bank’s business position to “moderate” from “weak”, as defined by our criteria.

With assets of Russian ruble 162 billion (approximately US$5.2 billion) as of Oct. 1, 2012, under Russian Accounting Standards, Bank OTKRITIE ranks 32nd among Russian banks. The bank was created through the bailout and subsequent merger of several troubled banks during the crisis. As a result, the bank has enlarged its operations in various geographic regions, while its major focus still remains Moscow and St. Petersburg. More than 50% of the bank’s assets are located in the Central Federal District (where Moscow is), another 8% in North-West Federal District (where St. Petersburg is). The bank’s business lines include commercial and retail banking. Retail provided 46% of 2011 income; corporate and small and midsize enterprise business together provided 39%; and the remainder comes from the financial business. However, we expect the balance to shift to retail because of the changing focus of the business.

The bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is at ‘b’, and our assessment of other components of the SACP is unchanged. Our ratings on OTKRITIE Bank reflect the ‘bb’ anchor we use for commercial banks operating in Russia and the bank’s “moderate” business position, “weak” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity. OTKRITIE Bank’s SACP does not include any uplift for extraordinary external support, either from the bank’s shareholders or the government.

We assess capital and earnings as “weak,” reflecting our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the bank, before diversification, of 4.7% over the next 18-24 months.

OTKRITIE’s risk position is “moderate,” reflecting our view of risks related to its high growth plans within the next 24 months.

The bank’s funding is “average” and liquidity is “adequate,” in our opinion. The bank is mostly funded by retail deposits, “inherited” from the bailed-out banks. This funding proved to be relatively stable even in the time of financial turmoil and bail-out process.

The parent of OTKRITIE Bank, OTKRITIE Financial Corp. (OFC; not rated), has announced its intention to acquire one of the largest private banks in Russia, Nomos Bank (not rated). At present the deal between OFC and Nomos Bank is incomplete, the timing is uncertain, and details of OFC’s strategy with respect to Nomos Bank and its place within OFC’s banking activities still lacks definition. The deal has no immediate rating implications for OTKRITIE Bank. However, we will closely monitor developments, how OFC will combine Nomos’ and OTKRITIE Bank’s operations, and the financial and business implications the merger will have for OTKRITIE Bank. We expect this process to take several quarters.