TEXT-Fitch affirms Proventus European ABS CDO P.L.C

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Proventus European ABS CDO P.L.C, as follows:

Class A (XS0283671716): affirmed at ‘BBsf’, Outlook Negative

Class B (XS0283673415): affirmed at ‘B-sf’ Outlook Negative

Class C (XS0283674223): affirmed at ‘CCCsf’

Class D (XS0283674819): affirmed at ‘CCCsf’

Class E (XS0283675626): affirmed at ‘CCsf’

Class F (XS0283676434): affirmed at ‘CCsf’

The affirmations reflect the notes’ level of credit enhancement relative to the portfolio’s credit quality.

The credit enhancement for the notes has increased since last year due to the reference portfolio deleveraging. The pay down was mostly due to underlying reference asset amortisation, largely Dutch RMBS. In addition, some Spanish assets have been removed from the reference portfolio.

The reference portfolio has experienced a negative credit migration during the past year with the weighted average rating sliding to ‘BBB-'/‘BB+’ from ‘BBB’/‘BBB’ in 2011. The negative migration was mostly due to downgrades of reference assets from peripheral countries. However, there have been no credit events to date as unlike other CDOs of ABS, the definition of default incorporates migration of reference assets below ‘CC’ rather than a higher rating. The reference portfolio is concentrated at the sector level with RMBS and CMBS collateral accounting for 59% and 23%, respectively. The exposure to European peripheral countries (Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain) stands at 22%.

The transaction is still in its replenishment period and as such the manager may continue to reference new assets up until the expiry of the replenishment period in March 2014. However, no new assets have been added to the reference portfolio during the past year.

The Negative Outlooks on the notes reflect exposure to peripheral countries as well as the notes vulnerability to further portfolio deterioration.

The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of primarily mezzanine structured finance assets.