TEXT-S&P ratings - Attijariwafa Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 21 -

Ratings -- Attijariwafa Bank -------------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Morocco

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jul-2009 BB/B BB/B

02-Nov-2006 BB+/B BB+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

MAD2 bil 3.85% sub bnds due 02/27/2014 B+ 21-Jul-2009