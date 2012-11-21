TEXT-S&P ratings - Attijariwafa Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Attijariwafa Bank -------------------------------------- 21-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Morocco
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jul-2009 BB/B BB/B
02-Nov-2006 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
MAD2 bil 3.85% sub bnds due 02/27/2014 B+ 21-Jul-2009