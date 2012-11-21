FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Ocwen Loan Servicing's CMBS special servicer rating
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Ocwen Loan Servicing's CMBS special servicer rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 - Fitch Ratings affirms Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC’s (Ocwen) commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer rating at ‘CSS2-'.

The special servicer rating reflects an assessment of the company’s experienced asset management staff, ability to effectively dispose of REO assets, strong use of technology, and continued focus on training. The rating also considered the lack of traditional CMBS conduit servicing, Ocwen Financial Corporation’s long-term Issuer Default Rating of ‘B’, as well as the ongoing integration of recently acquired residential servicing platforms.

As of June 30, 2012, Ocwen was named special servicer on 115 commercial mortgage loans totaling $635.9 million, of which none were CMBS. As of the same date, the company was special servicing 99 non-CMBS REO properties totaling $386.8 million. The remaining 16 loans were whole loans that were part of a CDO transaction.

The servicer rating is based on the methodology described in Fitch’s reports ‘U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria,’ dated Feb. 18, 2011, and ‘Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers’ dated Aug. 16, 2010, available on Fitch’s web site ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.