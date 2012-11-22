TEXT-S&P summary: Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. -------------------- 22-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Slovenia

Local currency A-/Watch Neg/--

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Aug-2012 A-/-- --/--

25-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Slovenia-based insurer Triglav Insurance Co. Ltd. (Triglav Insurance) and its reinsurance subsidiary Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd (Triglav Re) reflect their core status within the Triglav Group (Triglav). Therefore, the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re reflect the financial strength characteristics of Triglav.

The ‘A-’ ratings are based on Triglav’s notional group operating ratings (NGOR), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assesses at ‘bbb+', plus one-notch uplift reflecting the “high likelihood” of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government (A/Watch Neg/A-1) in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs; for more information please see General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, published on RatingsDirect on Dec. 9, 2010), we consider Triglav Insurance and Triglav Re’s roles as “important” for the Slovenian government and the link between them as being “very strong.”

Triglav’s good NGOR is a consequence of its leading position in the Slovenian insurance market, its strong brand name in the Western Balkans, and the group’s strong operating performance and capitalization. However, weakening economic and financial conditions in Slovenia (Triglav’s domestic and primary market) and the high development risks in the Western Balkans (Triglav’s main area of growth) offset these strengths.

Triglav benefits from a dominant position in its domestic direct and indirect insurance markets and from its expanding insurance operations in the Western Balkans. Triglav’s increasingly diversified insurance portfolio, strong brand name, well-diversified and wide distribution networks, and increasing synergies and economies of scale among its operating units enhance the group’s position in both its domestic and Western Balkan markets.

We view Triglav’s operating performance as strong. Increasing levels of reported and retained profits have also benefited capital adequacy, which we also regard as strong. In our base-case scenario, we estimate Triglav will report net profits above EUR60 million in 2012, implying year-on-year growth of 25% and a return on equity above 8%. These improvements are expected to stem from improved technical performance in both the domestic and foreign insurance business and the international indirect insurance business. We believe a continued benign claims environment in Slovenia, tighter foreign subsidiaries management, and lower levels of natural catastrophes in the first nine months of the year are likely to result in a strong net combined ratio below 90% in 2012. We expect the contribution from the life business to remain marginal at about EUR6 million. We estimate capital adequacy will remain at current strong levels at year-end 2012, as greater levels of retained profits are expected to offset increasing credit risks charges.

Triglav’s high dependence on the Slovenian insurance market and exposure to other Western Balkan markets (with higher development risk) limit its competitive position. In our opinion, rising pressures on the Slovenian banking system, public finances, and broader economic conditions may impair both Triglav’s profitable growth prospects and the quality of its investment portfolio over the next two years. In our base-case scenario, we expect constrained organic growth prospects in Triglav’s domestic market to cause a 5% decrease in consolidated annual business in 2012. Furthermore, our base-case scenario anticipates that downward pressure on the expense ratio and investment yield will build, weakening the expected still strong operating performance in 2013 and 2014.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement reflects that on Slovenia and the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Triglav Insurance and Triglav Reinsurance by one notch if we were to lower the long-term sovereign credit rating on Slovenia to ‘A-'.

We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if the ratings on Slovenia are removed from CreditWatch and affirmed, or if Triglav Group’s financial and business profiles prove more resilient to the deteriorating operating, macroeconomic, and financial environment in Slovenia than we currently assume in our base-case scenario.

We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within 90 days, following our CreditWatch resolution or update on the sovereign rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

-- General: Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010