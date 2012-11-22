TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Cor 22-Nov-2012

Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam

Mult. CUSIP6: 92671A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--

05-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

08-Feb-2010 BB/-- BB/--

