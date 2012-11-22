FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd.
November 22, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Cor 22-Nov-2012

Ltd.

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam

Mult. CUSIP6: 92671A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--

05-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

08-Feb-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

