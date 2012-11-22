FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Vinacomin rating to 'B+';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Vinacomin rating to 'B+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 -

Overview

-- Vinacomin’s financial risk profile is weakening due to the company’s large capital spending and the declining profitability of its coal operations.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the Vietnam-based mining company to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-’ and the stand-alone credit profile to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-'.

-- We are also affirming our ‘axBB’ long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Vinacomin.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Vinacomin’s financial risk profile will stabilize at weaker levels over the next two years.

Rating Action

On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Vietnam-based Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corp. Ltd. (Vinacomin) to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘axBB’ long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.