TEXT-S&P summary: Qatar (State of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 -

Summary analysis -- Qatar (State of) ------------------------------ 22-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 74727P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jul-2010 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

06-Mar-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Qatar reflect Standard & Poor’s view of its high levels of economic wealth and strong fiscal and external balance sheets. The ratings are constrained by limited monetary flexibility and rising external balance sheet risks alongside still-nascent public institutions and limited disclosure, particularly with respect to government assets and their returns.

Qatar is one of the wealthiest economies we rate, with GDP per capita estimated at $104,000 in 2012. Relative to peers, real GDP per capita growth has been strong in recent years, but we have anticipated a contraction from 2012 onward as the large investment program to boost liquid natural gas production capacity to approximately 77 million tons per year tails off. We project population growth to average around 6% per year until 2015 and as a result real GDP per capita is likely to be largely flat over 2012-2015. Economic growth could accelerate again from 2015 when the government’s moratorium on the development of new hydrocarbon projects is expected to end.

At the same time, we view the banking system’s increasing reliance on external funding, largely to meet demand for credit to fund public sector infrastructure projects, as increasing external risks. In 2012, we estimate that the banking system’s net external liability position increased to $22 billion from $12 billion in the previous year. Nevertheless, we expect Qatar’s net external asset position to continue to grow to over 100% of current account receipts (CARs). The government is expected to continue to accumulate external assets with fiscal surpluses invested abroad through the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Qatar has accumulated considerable foreign assets over the past decade, the product of its high resource endowment, improving terms of trade, and long-term investment planning. We believe the general government net asset position will remain strong, at around 50% of GDP. The pace of future asset accumulation will depend on the evolution of hydrocarbon production and prices. In our view, these sizable assets balance the concentration risk of the Qatari economy, where oil and gas directly account for a substantial proportion of GDP (estimated at 60% in 2012), exports (93% in 2011) and government revenues (83% in fiscal year 2011/2012).

In our view, structural weaknesses and challenges remain. First, the country’s public institutions are in the early stages of development compared with most ‘AA’ rated sovereigns. Second, given the fixed exchange rate with the U.S.dollar, we view monetary policy flexibility as limited. Third, data gaps are significant and transparency is limited, by international standards; in particular, the government neither discloses its fiscal assets nor reports earnings on these assets.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of Qatar’s high economic wealth levels and strong fiscal position against its institutional shortcomings, limited monetary flexibility, and its banks’ increasing dependence on external financing. We could lower Qatar’s ratings should sharp and sustained declines in oil prices or banking developments weaken the country’s external or fiscal positions. The ratings could also come under pressure if political risks were to rise, particularly those related to succession.

We do not expect to raise the ratings on Qatar during the next two years. However, we could do so if there were a faster-than-expected maturation of domestic institutions and if growth became less dependent on public sector investment.

