TEXT-S&P affrms Curacao-based Nationale Borg Reins rtg; otlk stbl

Overview

-- On Nov. 15, 2012, we revised the outlook on the ‘A-’ sovereign rating on Curacao to negative from stable, based on deteriorating balances in the national pension and health care funds, which have been weakening the government’s underlying fiscal stance.

-- In our view, the Curacao country risk has limited implications for Curacao-based reinsurer Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe) because the insurer is not materially exposed to Curacao-based assets and liabilities.

-- We are accordingly affirming the ‘A-’ rating and maintaining the stable outlook on NBRe.

-- The stable outlook on NBRe continues to reflect its core status to Nationale Borg Group and our expectation that the group will maintain strong capitalization and strong operating performance.

Rating Action

On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A-’ counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Curacao-based Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that the Nov. 15 revision of the outlook on the government of Curacao (A-/Negative/A-2) has no implications for the outlook on NBRe.