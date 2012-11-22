TEXT-S&P places rtgs in 4 Banco CAM spanish RMBS deals on watch neg

Nov 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- On March 29, 2012, we lowered our long-term rating on Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros, which acts as swap provider for TDA CAM 7, TDA CAM 8, TDA CAM 9, and TDA CAM 10, to below the level required by the transaction documents, which reflect our 2012 counterparty criteria. More than 60 days have elapsed since the downgrade, and the issuer has taken no remedy action relating to the swap counterparty.

-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the classes of notes which are above the issuer credit rating on the swap counterparty.

-- These CreditWatch placements do not imply that the period for the execution of the remedy actions has been extended, rather, it will allow us to perform further analysis to evaluate the exposure of these four transactions to the swaps.

-- We have also downgraded certain classes of subordinated notes due to the risk of increasing defaults, which may cause a breach of the interest deferral triggers for these notes in the short term.

-- Additionally, we have lowered to ‘D (sf)’ our rating on TDA CAM 9’s class C notes, as these notes defaulted their interest payment on the Oct. 27, 2012 payment date.

-- TDA CAM 7, 8, 9, and 10 are Spanish RMBS transactions, originated by Banco CAM , which merged with Banco de Sabadell in December 2011.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today has placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on various tranches in four Banco CAM-originated transactions.

Specifically, we have placed on CreditWatch negative:

-- Our ratings on TDA CAM 7, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A2 and A3 notes;

-- Our rating on TDA CAM 8, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A notes;

-- Our ratings on TDA CAM 9, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A1, A2, and A3 notes; and

-- Our ratings on TDA CAM 10, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A2, A3, and A4 notes.