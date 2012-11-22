TEXT-Fitch:UK home builders have capacity to boost construction

Nov 22 - UK home builders have rebuilt their balance sheets sufficiently over the past two years to finance a significant increase in construction when housing demand picks up, Fitch Ratings says. While government incentives have driven a modest increase in home sales in 2012, we do not expect a big pick-up in demand until there is an improvement in the UK economy, homebuyer confidence and mortgage availability.

Home builders sharply reduced their leverage in the last two years. After an initial round of amending covenants, extending debt maturities and issuing new equity during the downturn, home builders have further reduced leverage thanks to moderate sales growth and better-than-expected operating margins. In the case of Taylor Wimpey, for example, we expect this to result in leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) of around 1.5x at the end of 2012, down from around 15x at the end of 2009.

UK home builders on average are sitting on land bank equivalent to four to five years of current volumes. Most have now worked their way through expensive pre-crisis land and are building on cheaper land acquired during 2009. As a key element of their cost base this should boost margins into 2013. House builders typically have considerable speculative land banks that currently do not have development consent. Further liberalisation of planning by the UK government could potentially unlock value in this land bank.

New home sales through government incentive schemes such as NewBuy and FirstBuy account for most of the growth in industry sales. The NewBuy scheme allows buyers to purchase new-build properties with a deposit of 5% to 10%. We believe most of the sales through the scheme would not have been possible without it, given the lack of availability of higher loan-to-value mortgages since 2008.

A bigger increase in demand is hampered by constrained mortgage financing as banks deleverage as well as high unemployment and high house prices compared with affordability. This has caused mortgage approvals for house purchases to hover around 40,000 to 50,000 a month for several years after regularly topping 100,000 before the crisis.

We believe UK house prices may fall another 5% to 10% annually for the next two years, although regional discrepancies are vast. This could improve affordability, but a combination of low interest rates, relatively low arrears and attractive rental yields are preventing a bigger drop in prices. Bank of England data shows the average interest rate on a two-year fixed rate mortgage with a 75% LTV was 3.48% at the end of October, against 6.11% at the end of October 2007. However, the number of borrowers on floating rate mortgages or lenders’ variable rates has proportionally increased, leaving the housing market more susceptible to increases in funding costs.