TEXT-Fitch:European auto ABS index performance displayed negative trends in Q312

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Tyre Tracks report that the performance of its European auto ABS index primarily displayed negative trends in Q312.

A breakdown of Q3’s performance shows that the Fitch Net Loss Index increased to 0.6% from 0.4% and the Fitch Excess Spread Index decreased to 4.2% from 4.9%. However, the Fitch Early Delinquency Index (comprising contracts 60 to 90 days past due (dpd)), and Fitch Late Delinquency Index (comprising contracts 90 to 180 dpd) both remained stable at 0.4%.

The discouraging trend was not driven by a collective shift in transaction performance but is also caused by changes in index composition due to the addition of new transactions and amortisation of seasoned ones. Fitch notes that on a relative basis, index performance has been consistently strong over the past year with losses and delinquencies fluctuating on a low level but remaining below 1%.

Macroeconomic factors displayed negative trends in Q312 with consumer confidence levels dropping nearly 5% across the EU as a whole. New car sales continued their discouraging trend with sales plummeting across France, Italy and Spain. Unemployment rates remained fairly stable across many countries in the EU. However, rates in Spain and France both displayed increasing trends.

The report, entitled ‘Tyre Tracks - Fitch European Auto ABS Index’, is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Tyre Tracks - Fitch European Auto ABS Index - Q312

here