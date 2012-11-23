TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on France at 'AA+/A-1+'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our opinion, the French government remains committed to budgetary and structural reforms that would build on measures it has proposed so far to improve the country’s growth potential.

-- We are therefore affirming our unsolicited long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of France at ‘AA+/A-1+'.

-- The outlook on France is negative, indicating that we believe that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings during 2013.

Rating Action

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for France, as for all European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone) members, is ‘AAA’.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our opinion that the French government remains committed to budgetary and structural reforms that would build on the measures it has proposed so far and improve the country’s growth potential. In particular, in the face of uncertain economic growth prospects, the government has already taken steps toward restoring competitiveness, by announcing the National Compact for Growth, Competitiveness and Employment this month, and toward compliance with its medium-term budgetary targets.

Our baseline expectation is that the government will press ahead with further important structural reforms, despite opposition from vested interests which benefit from long-entrenched entitlements. Substantial reforms would underpin the government’s fiscal consolidation strategy, in our view, and improve economic growth prospects.

After flat growth this year, we believe that the French economy will grow by 0.4% in real terms in 2013, characterized by:

-- The government’s ongoing implementation of its consolidation plan, alongside fiscal tightening in France’s key eurozone trading partners;

-- Wavering consumption levels, rising unemployment, and decelerating wages;

-- Sluggish investment reflecting among other factors challenged corporate profitability; and

-- An uncertain outlook for external demand.

We believe the following factors have contributed to a significant erosion of the French economy’s cost- and non-cost competitiveness:

-- Structural rigidities in the labor market;

-- Relatively restrained competition in some services sectors; and

-- The overall high tax burden.

We believe that the reform measures proposed so far--such as introducing corporate tax credits on firms’ payrolls--are useful but insufficient to significantly unlock economic growth potential. In our view, business growth is unlikely to improve substantially without deeper labor and services-sector reforms--which would reduce barriers to entry and introduce competition to regulated professions--as well as cut back red tape for businesses. Our ratings affirmation is based on our view that additional reforms will be implemented in the near term, reflecting the government’s willingness to build on the benefits of measures proposed so far to unlock France’s growth potential.

In our opinion, labor and service-sector reforms would be positive for competitiveness, economic growth, and, in turn, sovereign creditworthiness. They would likely reduce unemployment over the medium term and relax existing structural rigidities such as the relative insensitivity of wages to the economic cycle, the duality of open-ended and fixed-term contracts, and legislation related to hiring and firing. We believe such reforms would be key to improving employment incentives for both employees and employers.

Since it took office in May 2012, the government has asserted its commitment to deficit targets by adopting revenue- and spending-side measures as well as strengthening the fiscal framework. It has detailed a multiannual public finance planning act and has established a high council for public finances, among other steps.

France’s tax burden remains very high relative to other advanced economies at more than 46% of GDP over 2012-2015 (with general government revenue at around 53% of GDP), while we project general government spending will stay above 56% of GDP over the same period, the highest in the eurozone. We forecast a general government deficit of 4.5% of GDP in 2012 in line with the government’s target, and 3.5% in 2013 (2013 government target: 3.0%). Our projection of higher-than-targeted general government deficit for 2013 reflects our forecast for weaker GDP growth. Consequently, we estimate gross debt--excluding the European Financial Stability Facility guarantees--to exceed 91% of GDP in 2013 (with net general government debt at around 85% of GDP), and to stabilize at around that level thereafter (see “S&P Clarifies Its Approach To Accounting For EFSF Liabilities When Rating The Sovereign Guarantors”, published Nov. 2, 2011).