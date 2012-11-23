TEXT-S&P ratings - Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ------------- 23-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Nov-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

30-Apr-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

29-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

22-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

