TEXT-S&P ratings - Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Ratings -- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ------------- 23-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Nov-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
30-Apr-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
29-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
