TEXT-S&P ratings - Banco Popular Espanol S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Banco Popular Espanol S.A. ----------------------------- 23-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Oct-2012 BB/B BB/B

25-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

13-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

22-Feb-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

10-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

04-Mar-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

02-Oct-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil 4.00% cedulas hipotecarias ser 2 due

10/18/2016 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T

Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog

02/03/2009: sr secd A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR1.25 bil 4.375% cedulas hipotecarias due

06/16/2014 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR1.1 bil 4.125% (Includes Tap Issuance of EUR

100 mil) cedulas hipotecarias due 04/09/2018 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR800 mil 3.50% (Includes Tap Issuance of EUR

100 mil) cedulas hipotecarias ser 4 due

09/13/2013 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR1.9 bil 4.25% (Includes tap issuance of EUR

150 mil) cedulas hipotecarias due 09/30/2015 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR1.1 bil 4.50% (including tap issuances of

EUR350 million and EUR100 million) cedulas

hipotecarias due 02/04/2013 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012

EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T

Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog

02/03/2009: sr unsecd BB+/WatchN 25-May-2012

EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T

Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog

02/03/2009: sub B/WatchN 25-May-2012

EUR336.15 mil var/fixed rate Dated Subordinated

Step-up Notes med-term nts ser 1/2009 due

12/22/2019 B- 23-Nov-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR5 bil B 25-May-2012

EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T

Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog

02/03/2009: S-T debt B 25-May-2012