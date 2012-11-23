TEXT-S&P ratings - Banco Popular Espanol S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Ratings -- Banco Popular Espanol S.A. ----------------------------- 23-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Oct-2012 BB/B BB/B
25-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
13-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
22-Feb-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
10-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
04-Mar-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
02-Oct-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR2 bil 4.00% cedulas hipotecarias ser 2 due
10/18/2016 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T
Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog
02/03/2009: sr secd A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR1.25 bil 4.375% cedulas hipotecarias due
06/16/2014 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR1.1 bil 4.125% (Includes Tap Issuance of EUR
100 mil) cedulas hipotecarias due 04/09/2018 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR800 mil 3.50% (Includes Tap Issuance of EUR
100 mil) cedulas hipotecarias ser 4 due
09/13/2013 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR1.9 bil 4.25% (Includes tap issuance of EUR
150 mil) cedulas hipotecarias due 09/30/2015 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR1.1 bil 4.50% (including tap issuances of
EUR350 million and EUR100 million) cedulas
hipotecarias due 02/04/2013 A/WatchN 18-Oct-2012
EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T
Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog
02/03/2009: sr unsecd BB+/WatchN 25-May-2012
EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T
Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog
02/03/2009: sub B/WatchN 25-May-2012
EUR336.15 mil var/fixed rate Dated Subordinated
Step-up Notes med-term nts ser 1/2009 due
12/22/2019 B- 23-Nov-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR5 bil B 25-May-2012
EUR12 bil Sr Secd covered bond/Sr Unsecd/S-T
Debt/Subordinated med-term note prog
02/03/2009: S-T debt B 25-May-2012