TEXT-Fitch rates China Taiping Insurance Holdings' senior unsecured notes final 'BBB'
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates China Taiping Insurance Holdings' senior unsecured notes final 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited’s (CTIH, ‘BBB+') USD300m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 a final rating of ‘BBB’.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 November 2012.

The notes are issued by China Taiping Capital Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CTIH. The notes are notched a level below CTIH’s rating to reflect below-average recovery prospects of senior debt held at a holding company. The proceeds are to be used to repay CTIH’s USD175m senior unsecured debt maturing on 12 November 2013 (issued through CIIH (BVI) Ltd. ) and for general corporate purposes.

For additional details, see Fitch’s commentaries dated 8 November 2012 and 25 June 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
