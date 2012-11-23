TEXT-S&P affirms Russian Nizhny Novgorod at 'BB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We expect the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod to maintain its sound budgetary performance despite the need to increase operating spending in the next three years.

-- We also expect the city’s management to continue its prudent practice of organizing credit facilities, which will result in neutral liquidity.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BB’ and ‘ruAA’ ratings on the city.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Nizhny Novgorod’s cautious spending policies, and capital support from the oblast and federal budget, will result in a sound budgetary performance with an average operating balance of about 5% of operating revenues and a deficit after capital accounts of 3% of total revenues in 2012-2015.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating on the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod at ‘BB’ and its Russia national scale rating at ‘ruAA’. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view of the city’s concentrated economic base, limited budgetary flexibility and predictability, and significant infrastructure investment needs. Nevertheless, we believe the city’s sound budgetary performance, low debt levels, and neutral liquidity supported by prudent financial management practices underpin its ratings.

Nizhny Novgorod is Russia’s fifth-largest city, with gross output and revenues per capita higher than Russian average and those of the Nizhny Novgorod oblast. We expect its economy to expand by about 5% a year on the back of a growing service sector over the next three years.However, the city’s economy and employment still largely depend on machinery production and auto manufacturing group GAZ (not rated).

Nizhny Novgorod’s budgetary flexibility and predictability are limited by federal and Nizhny Novgorod oblast control over transfers and tax-sharing rates. We estimate that the city lost about 17% of its operating revenues in 2012 because of a drop in its share of personal income and corporate property taxes triggered by amendments to federal legislation. In our view this loss will not be fully covered by a reduction in healthcare spending. Federal initiatives to increase public sector salaries will also pressure the city’s budget over 2012-2015.

The city’s management is committed to fiscal discipline, and we expect it to control operating expenditure growth--mainly maintenance and other discretionary spending--over the next three years in line with its conservative draft financial plan. As a result, under our base-case scenario we expect sound operating performance with operating margins of about 5% in 2012-2015.

We also believe the city will continue to benefit from co-financing and direct investment into its infrastructure from higher-tier budgets, which should support its balance after capital accounts. We expect Nizhny Novgorod oblast to continue to provide capital grants for major transport projects, including road and metro construction. In two to four years the city is also likely to receive federal funds in preparation for its hosting of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will include the reconstruction of its airport. The influx of capital transfers should allow the city to cover part of its pressing infrastructure development needs and keep its average deficit after capital accounts below 5% of total revenues.

We therefore believe Nizhny Novgorod’s tax-supported debt will remain low at an average 25% of consolidated operating revenues to 2015.

Liquidity

We view Nizhny Novgorod’s liquidity as “neutral” because we expect the city to maintain unwithdrawn amounts available in committed credit lines and low cash reserves that together will exceed debt service falling due in the next 12 months by more than 120% to the end of 2013.

Under our base-case scenario we expect the city to continue its prudent practice of organizing short- and medium-term liquidity facilities in the form of revolving bank lines in 2013-2015. It will use these facilities as a source of liquidity and to finance its modest deficits after capital accounts throughout these years. We also expect the city’s cash reserves to remain low on average over the next three years.

As of Nov. 1, 2012, Nizhny Novgorod had Russian ruble (RUB)2.3 billion in unwithdrawn credit lines maturing in August 2013. We expect the city to borrow about RUB1 billion of this amount by the end of 2012, and organize another RUB5 billion in lines that will mature in the second half of 2014, comfortably covering its debt service falling due in 2013.

We view the city’s access to financial markets as limited, as is the case for most Russian local and regional governments, due to the weak domestic banking sector, which is reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of ‘7’ that we assign to Russia, with ‘1’ being the lowest risk and ‘10’ the highest. (For more details see Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, published March 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Nizhny Novgorod’s cautious spending policies, and capital support from the oblast and the federal budget, will result in a sound budgetary performance with an average operating balance of about 5% of operating revenues and a deficit after capital accounts of 3% of total revenues in 2012-2015. It also assumes that the city will continue its existing liquidity policy and maintain neutral liquidity over the next three years.

We might take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if Nizhny Novgorod’s management proved unable to limit spending growth. This could lead to weakening budgetary performance with operating balance turning negative in 2012-2013, and higher borrowing resulting in tax-supported debt of more than 30% of consolidated operating revenues, in line with our downside scenario.

We might take a positive rating action if, in line with our upside scenario, a continued shift to medium-term maturities resulted in an improvement in the city’s debt profile that, together with higher operating margins supported its liquidity. However, we view a positive rating action as unlikely over the next 12 months.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nizhny Novgorod (City of)

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/--

Russia National Scale ruAA/--/--