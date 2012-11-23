TEXT-S&P lwrs CECA to 'BB+/B'; Cecabank rated 'BB+/B'; otlk neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign’s creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain’s weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- Spanish savings bank Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) transferred most of its assets and liabilities to newly created CECABANK S.A. (Cecabank) on Nov. 12, 2012.

-- We believe that the weak economic conditions will likely pressure profitability, asset quality, and the capital strength of Spanish financial institutions. These include not only the former CECA’s and Cecabank’s main clients but also their controlling owners, and therefore providers of financial assistance if needed.

-- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CECA to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’, removing them from CreditWatch negative, and withdrawing them at the issuer’s request. Subsequently we are assigning our ‘BB+/B’ counterparty credit ratings to Cecabank.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the difficult economic and operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of Cecabank’s stand-alone credit profile and a lowering of the ratings.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Oct. 15, 2012.

We then withdrew the ratings at the issuer’s request. The outlook on CECA at the time of withdrawal was negative.

Subsequently we assigned our ‘BB+/B’ counterparty credit ratings to CECABANK S.A. (Cecabank), a newly created commercial bank following the transfer by CECA to Cecabank of most of CECA’s assets and liabilities. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

In the context of the ongoing restructuring of the Spanish savings bank sector, and in line with the steps already taken by most savings banks, CECA has created a bank (CECABANK S.A.; Cecabank) to which it transferred practically all of its assets and liabilities on Nov. 12, 2012. Cecabank is 89% owned by CECA and 11% by the savings banks--the previous holders of the “cuotas participativas” of CECA--which have been converted into shares. The bank will undertake CECA’s previous operating activities as a service provider to Spain’s savings banks.

The rating action follows our review of the wider implications for economic and industry risk in the Spanish banking sector of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012. We believe banks operating in Spain face higher credit risk, not only from their increasing exposure to a weaker public sector, but also owing to a riskier, less resilient private sector, which will suffer the effects of the economic recession, austerity measures, and high unemployment.

To reflect the higher credit risk we now see in the Spanish market we lowered our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain to group ‘6’ from ‘5’ and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to ‘7’ from ‘6’ (see “Various Rating Actions On Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks,” published Nov. 23, 2012).

Consequently, we also revised down our anchor, the starting point for our ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in Spain, to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-', as is the case with the former CECA and Cecabank.

As reflected in the lower anchor, we believe the weak economic conditions will likely pressure profitability, asset quality, and the capital strength of Spanish financial institutions. These include not only the former CECA’s and Cecabank’s main clients, but also their controlling owners and therefore providers of financial assistance if needed.

The lowering of the anchor triggered the lowering of our assessment of the former CECA’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-', which in turn led us to lower the ratings prior to the withdrawal. We have also assigned a ‘bb+’ SACP to Cecabank.

We have also reviewed the funding and liquidity scores of Spanish banks, aiming to differentiate to a greater extent our assessments of these factors for the banks, in line with the approach we communicated earlier this year (see “ECB’s Funding ”Bazooka“ Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models And Balance Sheets,” published on Feb. 29, 2012, and “CreditWatch Actions On Four Spanish Banks On Potential Implications Of State Recapitalization,” published on Aug. 7, 2012). Following this review, we have maintained our “average” funding and “adequate” liquidity assessments on CECA and also applied these to Cecabank. As opposed to Spanish retail banks, the former CECA has no debt issues placed in the market. We therefore believe that the former CECA’s relatively high reliance on ECB funding compared with other Spanish banks is largely opportunistic and driven by profitability considerations rather than by funding profile imbalances.

We have maintained our views of the former CECA’s “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, and “average” risk position, which are also applicable to Cecabank.