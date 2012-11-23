TEXT-S&P ratings - TUI AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- TUI AG ------------------------------------------------- 23-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Positive/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Travel agencies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--

13-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--

03-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR450 mil 5.125% callable bnds due 12/10/2012 B- 12-Oct-2010

EUR217.79 mil 5.50% Convertible due 11/17/2014 B- 12-Oct-2010

EUR338.964 mil 2.75% Convertible due 03/24/2016 B- 07-Mar-2011

EUR100 mil 10.00% Callable nts due 08/31/2014 B- 15-Mar-2011

EUR300 mil var rate jnr sub perp callable

deferrable bnds CCC 14-May-2012