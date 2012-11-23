FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P afrms Spain's Barclays Bank S.A. 'BBB-/A-3' rtgs; otlk neg
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P afrms Spain's Barclays Bank S.A. 'BBB-/A-3' rtgs; otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 -

Overview

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign’s creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain’s weakening economy, public-sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- In light of the higher credit risk in the economy we believe the capital position of Barclays Bank S.A. has deteriorated according to our methodology and have consequently lowered our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile to ‘bb-’ from ‘bb’.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term ratings on Barclays Bank S.A.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Spain. A negative rating action on Spain would trigger a similar action on Barclays Bank S.A.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain’s Barclays Bank S.A. (BBSA). The outlook remains negative.

