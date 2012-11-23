FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms City Of Krakow 'A-' rating; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms City Of Krakow 'A-' rating; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

Overview

-- Krakow, Poland’s second-largest city, continues to achieve a strong budgetary performance, which we believe will continue in 2012-2015.

-- The city benefits from what we consider to be its prudent financial planning and a strong budgetary performance, reflecting its wealthy, service-sector-focused economy.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘A-’ long-term rating on the City of Krakow.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the city will be able to maintain its strong budgetary performance, mitigating its currently weak liquidity position.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A-’ long-term issuer credit rating on Krakow, Poland’s second-largest city. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on the City of Krakow reflects our view that the city benefits from a strong budgetary performance that will likely persist in 2012-2015, in line with the city’s prudent long-term financial planning and based on its wealthy economy, which is focused on the service sector. The city’s weak liquidity, as well as its limited financial flexibility and debt-raising capacity, constrain the rating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.