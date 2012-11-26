TEXT-Fitch cuts POSCO to 'BBB+';outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded South Korea-based steel producer POSCO’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. A Negative Outlook has been assigned. The agency has also affirmed POSCO’s Short-Term IDR at ‘F2’.

The downgrade reflects deterioration in POSCO’s financial leverage so far in 2012 and 2011, as a result of incurring high levels of debt to fund aggressive investments and weakened profitability. Fitch now expects adjusted net debt to EBITDAR to exceed 3.0x in 2012 and 2013, which is well above the agency’s previous negative rating guideline of 2.0x. The Negative Outlook reflects low visibility and uncertainty regarding the likely recovery of the steel industry recovery in 2013.

The steel industry, which has been weighed down by a slowdown in the Chinese economy since H211, remained sluggish throughout 2012. Easing pressure from raw material price inflation has been offset by slower demand, leading to further contraction in steel margins. As a result, POSCO’s YTD Q312 operating performance has been well below Fitch’s expectation. Operating profit during the period was KRW2.9trn, well under the KRW4.4trn reported a year ago. The company guided that Q4 earnings are likely to deteriorate further, reflecting lower steel prices.

Debt levels rose significantly between 2010 and 2011 to fund heavy capex, acquisition of Daewoo International and higher working capital. Net debt is likely to remain high, at above KRW22trn in 2012, straining the company’s credit profile. In Fitch’s view, the highly leveraged balance sheet also renders the company more vulnerable to industry volatility.

Nevertheless, POSCO remains one of the region’s lowest-cost steel producers, comparing favourably with other major steel producers in North Asia, which will enable the company to weather a downturn more resiliently than its competitors. Its dominant position in each of its product lines in the Korean steel market and that a majority of its products are premium steel products also allow it to maintain strong pricing power.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR exceeding 3.0x on a sustained basis

-Delay in the recovery of the steel industry that would result in a worse-than-expected business environment and slower margin recovery

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

-Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis

-Stabilisation of net debt levels combined with improved profitability.