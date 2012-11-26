TEXT-S&P assigns German WIBank 'AA/A-1+' rtgs;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 -

Overview

-- We consider German state development bank Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank) to be a government-related entity that has a critical role for and integral link to its guarantor and owner, the State of Hesse.

-- We are assigning our ‘AA/A-1+’ long-and short-term ratings to WIBank.

-- The stable outlook on WIBank reflects that on Hesse.

Rating Action

On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to German state development bank Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on WIBank are equalized with those on its guarantor and 8% owner, the State of Hesse (AA/Stable/A-1+).

This reflects our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that Hesse would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to WIBank in the event of financial distress. As a result, WIBank has no stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach is based on our view of WIBank‘s:

-- “Critical” role for the Hesse government as the state development bank that supports regional economic and social objectives; and

-- “Integral” link with the government. WIBank essentially acts as an arm of the state and has a statutory guarantee on its liabilities (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung), and an explicit guarantee for its liabilities.

We expect the bank to continue to play a prominent public policy role as the state’s development bank. Accordingly, we do not expect the ownership status or the guarantee mechanism to change in the medium to long term

Established under the “Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen” Law, WIBank is a legally dependent institution within Landesbank Hessen Thuringen (A/Stable/A-1), although it is organizationally and financially independent. WIBank is one of Germany’s 20 state development banks, and it reported total assets of EUR9.6 billion at mid-year 2012.

The bank has been entrusted with the management and execution of public development programs, which primarily involve granting loans and subsidies financed from public funds for housing and urban development in Hesse. WIBank’s liquidity and funding benefit from a regulatory 0% risk weighting, owing to Hesse’s explicit guarantee.

Outlook

The stable outlook on WIBank reflects that on Hesse. Consequently, any rating action on Hesse will result in a similar rating action on WIBank. We believe that WIBank’s current GRE status and guarantees will be maintained in the foreseeable future, given that the bank will likely remain an integral part of the state’s economic development objectives. Our expectation is consistent with the March 2002 agreement between Germany and the European Commission on future state support for German development banks.

A significant weakening of WIBank’s role for, or link to, the state, including changes to its guarantees or ownership structure, could have negative rating implications for WIBank, although we currently consider such a scenario unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Local And Regional Government Ratings In Europe, The Middle East, And Africa, Aug. 20, 2012

-- Hesse (State of), Nov. 23, 2012

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Wirtschafts- Und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank)

Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+