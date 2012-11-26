TEXT-S&P releases criteria for multilateral lenders,supranationals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its updated methodology for rating multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) and other nonbank supranational institutions, “Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology.” This update follows our request for comment, “Request For Comment: Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology,” published July 5, 2012. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment titled “Standard & Poor’s Takes A New Look At Multilateral Lending Institutions,” dated Nov. 26, 2012.)

Supranational institutions are owned or established by governments of two or more countries. They are usually established by international treaties to pursue specified policy objectives and are generally not subject to commercial law. These criteria aim to enhance the clarity of our methodology. Where relevant, we have also aligned the criteria for MLIs and other supranational institutions with the criteria for other sectors, particularly banks, in light of our updated bank methodology.

The methodology for rating MLIs consists of determining the MLI’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and assessing the impact, if any, of extraordinary shareholder support on the MLI’s creditworthiness to determine the issuer credit rating.

Specifically, the methodology determines an MLI’s SACP by analyzing the business profile, which reflects the assessment of the MLI’s policy importance and its governance and management expertise, and the financial profile, which reflects the assessment of the MLI’s capital adequacy and its funding and liquidity. The analysis is both quantitative and qualitative. The assessment of extraordinary support mostly relies on the weight given to the callable capital, although some MLIs may benefit from other forms of support, such as guarantees.

Whenever possible, the methodology for rating other supranational institutions applies a similar two-step approach, involving first the assessment of the entity’s SACP under the applicable criteria, and then the assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary shareholder support. However, in some cases, the nature of the institution and the presence of various forms of support mechanisms could lead Standard & Poor’s to take a different approach, which is detailed in the criteria.

IMPLEMENTATION AND RATINGS IMPACT

The methodology applies to all MLIs and other nonbank supranational institutions. We do not expect many changes to existing MLI or other supranational institution ratings as a result of the implementation of the criteria. We expect that those ratings that do change would reflect the greater weight given to the MLIs’ public policy role, capitalization level, and loan portfolio concentration.

These criteria are effective immediately and apply to all new and outstanding ratings within scope. We intend to complete our review of issuers affected within the next six months. Specific announcements will be made with each supranational review.

