TEXT-S&P ratings - TMF Group Holding B.V.
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - TMF Group Holding B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- TMF Group Holding B.V. --------------------------------- 26-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR380 mil due 2018 nts B 26-Nov-2012

EUR200 mil due2019 nts CCC+ 26-Nov-2012

