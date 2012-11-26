TEXT-S&P ratings - TMF Group Holding B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 -

Ratings -- TMF Group Holding B.V. --------------------------------- 26-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR380 mil due 2018 nts B 26-Nov-2012

EUR200 mil due2019 nts CCC+ 26-Nov-2012