TEXT-S&P ratings - TMF Group Holding B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 26 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- TMF Group Holding B.V. --------------------------------- 26-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR380 mil due 2018 nts B 26-Nov-2012
EUR200 mil due2019 nts CCC+ 26-Nov-2012