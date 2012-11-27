TEXT-S&P summary: Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

Summary analysis -- Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust -- 27-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGREIT) reflects the REIT’s ownership of good quality properties. The rating also reflects SGREIT’s stable cash flows, high occupancy rates, and improved lease maturity profile. The REIT’s geographic and tenant concentration, as well as its moderate revenue exposure to the more volatile office rental market partly offset these strengths. We view YTL Corp. Bhd.’s ownership of SGREIT as a neutral rating factor. We assess SGREIT’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

SGREIT’s gross revenues of Singapore dollar (S$) 138.6 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, were in line with our expectation. Revenues represented about 75% of the S$185 million we forecast for 2012. Positive rental reversions at SGREIT’s Wisma Atria property following the completion of the company’s asset enhancement initiative (AEI) offset the lower revenues from the Chengdu property. We expect gross revenues to increase to S$186 million-S$187 million in 2013. Incremental revenues from the full-year effect of the Wisma Atria AEI, a positive rental reversion for Toshin Development Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s master lease at Ngee Ann City, and steady average occupancy rates of about 96%-98% across the portfolio should more than offset difficult conditions persisting at the Chengdu property in 2013.

We expect SGREIT to maintain its financial risk profile in 2013, baring acquisitions. The REIT’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 8.4% and its FFO interest coverage was 2.8x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. The ratios are consistent with our expectation of 8%-10% and 2.7x-3.0x, respectively. According to our hybrid criteria, our calculations include about S$173.5 million of convertible preferred units that SGREIT issued as debt.

Liquidity

SGREIT’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the REIT’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by about 1.3x. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions for the next 12 months:

-- SGREIT’s liquidity sources include our expectation of FFO of about S$80 million-S$85 million and surplus cash of about S$75.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2012.

-- Liquidity needs include distribution of at least 90% of taxable income to unitholders. They also include short-term payables on SGREIT’s current derivatives liabilities of about S$3.28 million.

-- SGREIT also has about S$568 million of debt due in the next 12 months. This includes a A$63 million term loan due in January 2013 for which SGREIT has already obtained refinancing commitments. It also includes a S$284 million term loan and the REIT’s JPY13 billion term loan, both of which mature in September 2013. We do not include such debt in our assessment of liquidity needs because these are due beyond the next six months.

SGREIT’s debt tenor will remain highly concentrated until it refinances S$489 million in debt due in September 2013. We expect the REIT to arrange refinancing for these maturities in the first quarter of 2013. SGREIT also has a good banking relationship and a satisfactory standing in the capital markets, in our view. It has sufficient headroom in its multicurrency medium-term notes program to issue about S$1.9 billion in debt. A moderate ratio of encumbered debt to assets of 25.9% as of Sept. 30, 2012, provides the REIT with additional financial flexibility and partly offsets the refinancing risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SGREIT will maintain its current market position, good quality assets, and average occupancy rates of 95%-96% over the next three years. We also expect that SGREIT will prudently manage its asset acquisitions while maintaining its financial risk profile.

We may raise the rating if SGREIT further diversifies its portfolio and tenant base, while maintaining the quality of its asset base and its financial risk profile. We could also raise the rating if the company’s cash flows over the next two to three years increase such that its ratio of FFO to interest payments exceeds 5x on a sustained basis. This could materialize if occupancy rates increase above 98% and lease rates across the portfolio are significantly higher on a sustained basis.

We may lower the rating if: (1) SGREIT makes aggressive debt-funded acquisitions that weaken its cash flow adequacy and increase its leverage such that its debt-to-capital ratio exceeds 40% for an extended period; or (2) the company is unable to replace the loss of a key tenant within a reasonable timeframe under favorable lease terms, resulting in sustained lower profitability and cash flows.