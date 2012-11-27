TEXT-S&P lowers OTP Bank & core sub rtgs to 'BB';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of Hungary to ‘BB’, owing to the continued weakening of the predictability of Hungary’s policy framework, which in our view could affect the country’s medium-term growth prospects.

-- We are therefore lowering the long-term ratings on OTP Bank and OTP Mortgage Bank, its core subsidiary, to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our expectation that OTP Bank’s business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

-- A further negative rating action on Hungary would lead to the same rating action on OTP Bank and OTP Mortgage Bank.

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on OTP Bank and core subsidiary OTP Mortgage Bank to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit rating on the banks. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The lowering of the long-term rating on OTP Bank and OTP Mortgage Bank reflects the same action on the Republic of Hungary on Nov. 23, 2012. The lowering of the long-term rating on the sovereign reflects our opinion that the government’s unorthodox policies, including exceptional measures applied to the financial sector, could erode the country’s medium-term growth potential (for more information, see “Long-Term Rating On Hungary Lowered To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable,” published Nov. 23, 2012).

The ratings on OTP Bank are supported by its strong domestic retail franchise, particularly its solid granular retail deposit base and leading position in residential mortgage loans. OTP Bank has good earning capacity and benefits from geographic diversification through its operations in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Russia, and the Ukraine.

Negative rating factors include the ongoing deterioration of OTP Bank’s asset quality and earnings pressure in its domestic operations. OTP Bank is exposed to heightened credit risk from its pre-crisis, rapidly expanded loan portfolios, particularly its foreign-currency-denominated domestic mortgages and those in some of its Eastern European subsidiaries. On a positive note, asset quality deterioration decelerated to its slowest pace in third-quarter 2012, with good coverage by reserves.

As the majority of OTP Bank’s assets are located in Hungary, we do not rate the bank above the foreign currency sovereign ratings, as per our criteria. This reflects the bank’s exposure to deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness, via its holdings of Hungarian bonds in its securities portfolio, exposure to public sector entities, notably municipalities, and weaker macroeconomic prospects.

We equalize the ratings on OTP Mortgage Bank with those on OTP Bank because of its core strategic status. The latter reflects its full ownership and organizational and operational integration with its parent.

Outlook

The stable outlook on OTP Bank and its core subsidiary reflects that on the sovereign and our expectation that the bank’s business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. It also reflects our view that the bank’s capacity to generate capital from earnings will remain high, despite the current asset quality pressure and constrained business growth.

The ratings on the two banks are at the same level as the foreign currency ratings on Hungary. Accordingly, any negative rating action on the foreign currency ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on the banks.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

OTP Bank PLC

OTP Mortgage Bank

Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB+/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB/B BB+/B