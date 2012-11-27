TEXT-S&P ratings - OTP Mortgage Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 -
Ratings -- OTP Mortgage Bank -------------------------------------- 27-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Hungary
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Nov-2012 BB/B BB/B
23-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
24-Mar-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
31-Mar-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
17-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
30-Jul-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
