TEXT-S&P ratings - OTP Mortgage Bank

Nov 27 -

Ratings -- OTP Mortgage Bank -------------------------------------- 27-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers

and

correspondents

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Nov-2012 BB/B BB/B

23-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

24-Mar-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

31-Mar-2009 BB+/B BB+/B

17-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

30-Jul-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

