TEXT-S&P ratings - Mezhtopenergobank OJSC

Nov 27 -

Ratings -- Mezhtopenergobank OJSC --------------------------------- 27-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Nov-2012 B/B B/B

