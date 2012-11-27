FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Russia-based Mezhtopenergobank 'B';outlook stable
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Russia-based Mezhtopenergobank 'B';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Russia-based Mezhtopenergobank OJSC (MTEB) has a moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our ‘B/B’ long- and short-term ratings and our ‘ruA-’ Russia national scale rating to MTEB.

-- The stable outlook balances the positive impact of MTEB’s gradually expanding customer franchise on its funding profile and earnings generation, with its still limited market share in Russia, high concentrations in real estate and construction, and weak capitalization.

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based Mezhtopenergobank OJSC (MTEB). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our ‘ruA-’ Russia national scale rating to the bank.

