TEXT-Fitch:Rating cash pools using MMF criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings is receiving increased numbers of enquiries about assigning ratings to managed cash pools or mandates. Fitch’s Global Rating Criteria for Money Market Funds is applicable to these pools or mandates, with adjustments for the treatment of liquidity.

Fitch has published specific guidelines it considers consistent with funds, pools or mandates rated at the ‘AAAmmf’, ‘AAmmf’ and ‘Ammf’ rating levels. A Fitch money market fund (MMF) rating is an opinion as to a fund’s credit, market and liquidity risk, and also incorporates Fitch’s assessment of the adequacy of the fund’s manager. The rating of a cash pool is subject to the same process and surveillance as the rating of an open-ended MMF. Cash pool ratings may be assigned on a public or private basis.

Managed cash pools and mandates are typically managed on behalf of a single, or infrequently, small group of investors. The interest for such products is growing in a low yield environment where the cost of holding sufficient liquidity to mitigate commingling risk is relatively high, particularly if the investor does not require daily liquidity (see ‘Liquidity in European Money Market Funds’ dated 4 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The investment restrictions on the pool reflect the specific requirements of a single client or client group rather than the regulatory-driven restrictions enforced for pooled mutual funds. Nonetheless, investment restrictions on managed cash pools and mandates are broadly comparable to those for MMFs. Typical investment restrictions will include limits on credit quality, maturity and diversification. Some pools or mandates will also include specific geographic or asset type limitations reflecting specific investor preferences.

The key difference between MMFs and cash pools or mandates is liquidity. As cash pools or mandates are managed on behalf of specific investors they can be managed to specific liquidity targets or objectives. Therefore in rating these vehicles Fitch does not require minimum levels of overnight and one-week liquidity as it would for rated MMFs. Instead, Fitch assesses the cash pool or mandate’s ability to meet the specific (scheduled) liquidity requirements of the relevant investor, with provision for unexpected investor liquidity requirements. This assessment is based on a review of the cash pool or mandate’s investment objectives and strategy, governing documentation, portfolio composition and scheduled liquidity distributions.