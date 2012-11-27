FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Hungary
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Hungary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hungary --------------------------------------- 27-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Hungary

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 445545

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Nov-2012 BB/B BB/B

21-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

30-Mar-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

17-Nov-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Hungary reflect our assessment of its still-high fiscal and external liabilities and recurrent use of unorthodox, and possibly unsustainable, economic policies against its success in reducing fiscal deficits to less than 3% of GDP and containing external liquidity pressures by achieving current account surpluses.

The government’s unorthodox policies, including exceptional measures applied to the financial sector, could erode the country’s medium-term growth potential. This could eventually undermine the government’s efforts to sustainably reduce general government debt. Although we expect the government’s fiscal targets to be met in the short term, we believe that this could become increasingly difficult if, as we expect, economic growth remains muted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.