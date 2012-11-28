TEXT-Fitch rates Chinatrust Life at IFS 'A'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Chinatrust Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (CTL) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of ‘A’ and a National IFS Rating of ‘AA+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

CTL’s ratings take into account strong capital and liquidity support from its 100% owner, Chinatrust Financial Holding Company (CFHC, ‘A’/Stable). CFHC is legally obliged to assist CTL if it falls into financial difficulty under the Financial Holding Act. Fitch also views that CFHC has adequate capacity to support CTL, given steady profitability at CFHC’s principal subsidiary, Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTCB, ‘A’/Stable), and CTL’s small size relative to the group’s assets.

CTL relies on CFHC’s capital support for its business growth and for potential capital impairment arising from unfavourable capital market movements or exchange rate fluctuations. In Fitch’s view CFHC is prepared to provide new capital to support CTL’s business expansion. The group has solid internal capital generation with consolidated annualised return on assets (ROA) of 0.95% and 1.05% in 2011 and H112, respectively. The primary subsidiary CTCB contributed about 90% of the group’s earnings. Any additional capital needs should be manageable in light of CFHC’s financial flexibility as a listed company in Taiwan.

Fitch views CTL as integral to the bank-centric financial group in providing customised insurance products for its large banking clients and supporting the group’s growth ambition in the life insurance sector. CTCB has established a widely recognised brand name in wealth management and is experienced in selling insurance products at its bank branches. CTL enjoys an operational advantage over its peers as it can leverage on the group’s management resources and distribution strength.

CTL aims to become one of the top five major insurers in Taiwan. Its market share by first-year premiums increased to 2.7% in H112 (0.6% in 2011), due to strong sales via CTCB’s bancassurance channel. CTL plans to strengthen its market position with product innovation and through developing multiple distribution channels.

Fitch expects CTL’s profitability to remain weak and sensitive to investment performance. The agency estimates that CTL will need to achieve a minimum yield of about 3.5%-4% to be profitable. This is challenging given a low interest-rate environment with 10-year Taiwanese government bonds yielding only 1.2% at end-June 2012. CTL has notable overseas investments and plans to diversify its assets to other investment vehicles, such as equities and properties, for higher yields. The increased exposures to higher-risk assets, however, could increase earnings volatility if not well managed.

CTL’s ratings are underpinned by Fitch’s expectation of strong parental support. Negative rating triggers include perceived weakening in CFHC’s willingness or capability to support CTL in maintaining a sound credit profile. Conversely, a rating upgrade on CFHC could trigger a similar move on CTL’s ratings.