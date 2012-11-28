TEXT-S&P ratings - Bank of Communications Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Ratings -- Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: China

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

06-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--

18-Jul-2008 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

07-Jul-2008 --/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CNY1 bil 3.10% bnds due 03/09/2015 A- 19-Mar-2012