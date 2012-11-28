FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Ratings - CMA CGM S.A.
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - CMA CGM S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- CMA CGM S.A. ------------------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Deep sea foreign

trans. of

freight

Mult. CUSIP6: 189909

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

09-Mar-2012 B-/-- B-/--

11-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

30-Jun-2009 NR/-- NR/--

25-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR325 mil, US$475 mil equivalent nts due

04/15/2019 CCC-/WatchP 14-Jun-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.