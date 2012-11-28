TEXT-S&P affirms 'BB+/B' rtg on Development Bank of the Philippines

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Overview

-- We expect DBP to maintain an adequate financial profile, underpinned by its strong market position in the Philippines.

-- We are affirming the ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on DBP.

-- We are also affirming our ‘axBBB+/axA-2’ ASEAN regional scale ratings on the bank.

-- The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of Philippines.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term issuer credit ratings on Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s affirmed the ‘axBBB+’ long-term and ‘axA-2’ short-term ASEAN regional scale ratings on the bank.

Rationale

The ratings on DBP are equalized with the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of the Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2). DBP plays a critical public policy role in supporting the economic and social development of the Philippines and has an integral link to the government. Therefore, we see an “almost certain” likelihood that the government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBP in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of the following DBP characteristics:

-- “Critical” role as a legally mandated policy bank supporting the social and economic development agenda of national and local governments in the Philippines; and

-- “Integral” link as a financial agency of the Philippine government.

We assess DBP’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘bb-'. DBP’s SACP reflects the bank’s satisfactory financial profile and strategy and competent management. The profile is constrained by the bank’s narrow sector focus, limited diversification, and exposure to non-commercial projects.

Our overall assessment reflects the history of capital support and sovereign guarantees by the national government for DBP’s external borrowing. In supporting the government’s social and economic development agenda, DBP undertakes a wide range of projects that it could not have otherwise pursued on a commercial basis. However, the bank’s business profile is constrained by its narrow focus on corporate and small and midsize enterprise lending, by virtue of its policy role. DBP’s designated mandate is broadly defined as development financing. By virtue of its policy mandate, DBP’s loan exposure is concentrated in the corporate and SME segments, with less than 5% of its loans to the consumer segment, compared with 15% for the industry.

In our opinion, DBP has a stable earnings profile. It derives about 80% of its revenues from interest and fee income from its core lending business. Its ratio of income to average adjusted assets was 1.2% as of Sept. 30, 2012, relatively unchanged from 2011 levels.

DBP’s reported nonperforming loan levels have been gradually declining amid a supportive economic environment, and are in line with industry averages. The bank’s latest available reported nonperforming assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, were 3.8% of customer loans, down from 4.5% a year earlier. The improvement reflects the current low interest environment to some extent, as well as restructuring of “lumpy” loans in DBP’s corporate-focused portfolio.

We assess DBP’s capitalization as moderate relative to the scale and risk profile of its operations. We expect the bank’s risk-adjusted capital ratio to remain 5%-7% over the next two years, reflecting our view that capital strengthening from retained earnings contribution will generally be sufficient to keep pace with loan growth. In addition, DBP’s capital adequacy ratio of 19.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011, remains comfortably above the regulatory minimum.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the Republic of the Philippines. We expect DBP to remain an important instrument of the government’s medium-term development strategy. We also believe the bank’s public policy role will not change during this time. Nevertheless, a change in government policy that reduces the critical role or importance of DBP could lead us to lower the ratings on the bank. Conversely, we could raise the ratings if we upgrade the sovereign.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Enhanced Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Government-Related Entities, June 29, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Development Bank of the Philippines

Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

ASEAN Rating Scale axBBB+/axA-2

Development Bank of the Philippines

Senior Unsecured

BB+

axBBB-

Subordinated BB-

Junior Subordinated BB-